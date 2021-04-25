This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the April 22, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Earth Day began in 1970.
According to earthday.org, the mission is “to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 190 countries to drive positive action for our planet.”
This year, Earth Day is April 22.
Lemme just say this...
In Nebraska, in farming and ranching country, Earth Day isn’t April 22.
It’s every day.
This is on my mind because of the reading, research, discussions and writing I’m involved with on EO 14008/30x30 (see A1).
There have always been folks who have liked to tell other folks how to run their business.
In the case of 30x30, I’d like to invite those people who may think they know better ways of conserving soil, managing water, growing trees and “saving the earth” to come on out and learn from the folks who do it every day.
What do they not understand? If something is your livelihood, if it’s how you make your living and feed your family and, if you also happen to have a passion about it, don’t they think we’d take care of the very thing we hold so dear?
One of the last things I would dream of doing is going to the “big city,” be it New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles or any of a dozen other cities and tell them how to take care of their problems. Though if asked, I might offer an opinion on littering, homelessness, overcrowded schools, long lines to vote and equally long lines to get a COVID shot.
While it sounds like some “big cities” have yet to return to school and offices full time, here we’ve been in school and in the stores, restaurants and offices for months. Businesses stayed open and adapted by wearing masks, using the phone and Internet and utilizing drive-up and delivery. We kept each other going. Remember the hundreds of thousands of dollars poured into Custer County though 4 County Cash Back during the first round of stimulus checks?
We know how to take care of each other.
We know how to take care of the earth, too.
On second thought, I do dream of going to one “big city,” Washington, D.C., and telling them how to do their business. Because their business, first and foremost, is very much our business.
