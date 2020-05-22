At his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday, May 21, Governor Pete Ricketts announced new directed health measures (DHMs) will take effect on June 1, 2020.
“Phase I” reopening DHMs will apply to the Central District Health Department (Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick counties) and Dakota County. “Phase II” reopening DHMs, which are less restrictive, will apply to the rest of Nebraska.
Gov. Ricketts: New Directed Health Measures
- I want to thank Nebraskans who have followed our “Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy” over the past two months.
- By cooperating together, we’ve made great progress to slow the spread of coronavirus.
- Today, we are announcing changes to the State’s DHMs. They will take effect on June 1, 2020.
Statewide DHM changes
- Travel quarantine
- Starting June 1, only individuals returning from international travel will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon coming back to Nebraska.
- Sports
- Team sports have been categorized by contact level based on guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (available here).
- Limited and non-contact team sports, for both youth and adults, may resume practices on June 1st and games on June 18th.
- Contact sports like basketball, tackle football, soccer, and wrestling remain prohibited.
- Rodeos may also begin on June 1st. Rodeo events will be treated as “gatherings” under the new DHMs.
Phase II Reopening DHMs (apply to all counties except for Dakota, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick)
- Gatherings
- Gatherings will be limited to the greater of 25 persons (excluding staff) or 25% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 3,000).
- Bars and restaurants
- Restaurants remain open for dine-in, and bars can reopen.
- Bars and restaurants are limited to 50% of the rated occupancy, with a maximum of six persons per table.
- Gyms
- Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.
- Salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and tattoo parlors
- Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.
- Both workers and patrons are still required in the DHM to wear masks at all times.
- Wedding and funeral reception venues
- Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.
- Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited.
- No dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.
- Other group size and physical distancing limitations apply to the gatherings and venues above. For full details of the “Phase II” DHMs, click here.
Phase I Reopening DHMs (apply to Dakota, Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick counties only).
- Gatherings—including gyms and event venues—remain subject to the 10-person limit.
- Salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and tattoo parlors can reopen. They are limited to 10 patrons. Both workers and patrons must be masked.
- Restaurants can reopen for dine-in, up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of six persons per table. Bars remain closed.
- Childcare facilities can have up to 15 kids per room/space, subject to the usual staff-to-child ratios.
