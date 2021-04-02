Custer Care along with the Broken Bow Optimist and other volunteers put on the annual Easter Egg Hunt in downtown Broken Bow Friday, April 2, 2021. The youngest children could find eggs and candy in the Square while the older children were given an egg with a number and then searched downtown businesses to match the number to win an Easter candy prize. Temps around 70 and sunny skies made for a good afternoon to spend time looking for Easter treats!

