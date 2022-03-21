Resignations of eight educations and administrators are on the agenda for the Broken Bow School Board to consider at their regular meeting this evening.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. today, Monday, March 21, 2022, in high school media center. Residents of the Broken Bow School Board District are welcome to attend.
Listed under resignations are Manley, Mohlman, Boldt, Boryca, Briggs, Jonas, Kluender and Kaelin.
Five names are listed under new hires: Heath, Webel, Fox, Hansen and Hascall.
A contract for a school therapist/counselor is also on the agenda for consideration as well as an early childhood report, policy and curriculum.
This article has been edited to reflect the correct location of the meeting.
