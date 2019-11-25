Conditions have worsened for Tuesday's forecast of a major winter storm moving into Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte. Winter storm conditions are now expected.
Eight to ten inches of snow is forecast for much of central Nebraska with those amounts stretching from southwest to northeast. Some areas could see 6-8 inches with smaller amount in the northern panhandle and southeastern parts of the state. It's possible that the southern panhandle might see up to 12 inches locally.
Snow till develop this evening (Monday, Nov. 25, 2019) in the panhandle and spread east Tuesday and Tuesday evening.
Winds will play a part with north winds increasing to 15-15 mph Tuesday afternoon and gradually decrease into Wednesday. Gusts up to 30 and 35 mph are likely.
Slick and/or snow packed roads will be possible. There will be significant reduced visibility of 1/2 to one mile at times.
Adjustments will be made to the forecast as the system continues to develop. There is a chance upgrades may be needed for blizzard condition, especially across north central Nebraska where the strongest winds are expected.
