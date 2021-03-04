There will be elevated fire weather concerns for the eastern Panhandle of Nebraska tomorrow (Friday, March 5, 2021), according to the National Weather Service.
On Saturday (March 6), there will be near critical fire concerns for all of western and north central Nebraska in the afternoon.
Daytime highs on Friday are expected to be 60-65 degrees F, and on Saturday 67-70 degrees F.
Relative humidity will be near 20 percent in the Eastern Panhandle on Friday and below 20 percent in most areas on Saturday.
Winds will be W 5-15 mph on Friday, changing to S 15-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or more possible on Saturday.
