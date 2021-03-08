Critical fire weather conditions aren't expected today, Monday, Mar. 8, 2021, however strong winds will still lead to the potential of rapid spread of any fire that starts, according to the National Weather Service office out of North Platte, Neb.
Fire weather conditions will rise to near-critical tomorrow, however, a small overlap of critical humidity and strong winds may limit overall threat level.
Today humidity will drop into the 20 to 30 percent range with southwest winds 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-25 likely. Daytime temperatures will be 20-23 degrees above normal, climbing into the low ti mid 70s.
Humidity will be lower on Tuesday, dropping to less than 25 percent for much of the region and near 15 percent over portions of Zones 204, 206, 210 and 219. Winds will begin out of the southwest switching to out of the northwest by afternoon, 10-15 mph with gusts in the 20-25 mph range. Precipitation chances arrive Tuesday evening across the northwest and into the northern Sandhills.
