Elevated fire weather concerns are expected in central and western Nebraska and the Sandhills through Sunday (2/20/22). Lowest humidity values are expected across the southwest part of the state.
Winds will be gusty today (02/18/22) and tomorrow with gust approaching 40 mph. Highs will be above normal (in the 50s and lower 60s) this weekend.
Estimated wind gusts for today and Saturday are 35 to 38 mph for Ainsworth, Broken Bow, Burwell, Butte, Ellsworth, Gordon, Mullen, O'Neill, Oshkosh and Valentine.
Minimum relative humidity is forecast to be in 26 to 27 percent in the Custer County today through Sunday. Similar percentages will be in the Mullen and Valentine areas over the weekend. Relative humidity may drop below 25 percent in the Curtis, Imperial, North Platte, Ogallala and Oshkosh area.
Om Monday, high temps in the teen and twenties are forecast with high temps on Tuesday in single digits and below zero for some areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.