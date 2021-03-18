The Broken Bow Elks donated $1,500 to the Quilts of Valor program today (March 18, 2021). The funds came to the local lodge from the national Elks with the stipulation that it be used for a project that would benefit veterans.
The check was presented to Susie Walker of the Quilt Shop in Broken Bow where fabric and other items can be purchased for the quilts and also where much of the sewing is done for the quilts. Finished quilts are personalized and presented to local veterans.
"This means we get to put together ten quilts," Susie Walker, owner of the Quilt Shop, said. "I am so excited. I appreciate this very much."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.