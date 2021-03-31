There is good news for south-central Nebraska trout anglers. Elm Creek in Webster County will be stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout March 31.
The Calamus Fish Hatchery will stock the trout to enhance spring fishing opportunities.
Fisheries biologists with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission evaluated the stream on Elm Creek Wildlife Management Area on March 29 and determined the flows were fairly high and the water clear. Several holes were found in the stream that will hold trout. Road conditions to the WMA also were in good shape.
To view Game and Parks’ fish stocking database, visit outdoornebraska.gov/fish-stocking-database.
