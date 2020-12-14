“Embrace the imperfect,” was the part of the message Sheri Dawson, Director of Behavioral Health for the State of Nebraska, delivered at the Monday morning Governor's press conference Dec. 14, 2020
Dawson said Christmas is a time when people romanticize and strive for perfection but people must understand that thing won’t be perfect this year. “It’s important to manage your expectations. Control what you can control,” she said.
Dawson said people can feel lonely even in the midst of human interactions. "It's critical that we recognize loneliness and be OK and talk about loneliness. It’s OK to ask for help,” she said.
If a doctor wrote a prescription for a physical health issue, Dawson said, people usually aren't hesitant to follow it. She said it's important to think about what the prescription would be for mental health. Part of the prescription would be sleep, exercise, nutrition and being kind.
“Kindness changes your brain, It's a physiological change,” she said.
Dawson encouraged thinking outside the box to connect to others, suggesting sending cards, photograph or drawings as well as connecting over the Internet to bake, play games, do scavengers hunts, sing and exchange gifts with others. She encouraged people to reach out to community organizations to assist others in need. “Reach out. You can provide the opportunity for someone to get a message of hope.”
Dawson said structure can help children cope with anxiety and depression. "Children do good with structure during the holidays," she said.
For those who have family members or friends who are struggling, she emphasized reaching out."Please , please, please. It’s OK to talk about help. There is hope, there is recovery.”
The Nebraska Family Help Line is 1-888-866-8660. People can call that line to receive help and to learn more about mental and emotional health resources available in their area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.