In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DHHS has launched its free at-home testing, for fast and convenient testing.
The free at-home rapid tests are available at multiple locations throughout the state, you can visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Testing.aspx to find locations throughout Nebraska. Please contact Valerie at the health department if you need special accommodations to acquire a test.
Getting a kit and taking the test is as easy as 1-2-3.
- Find a location.
- Go to the location and pick up the test.
- Take the test at home.
Locations in our district that currently have test kits available:
- Anderson Pharmacy: Monday-Saturday (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-Noon)
- Anselmo Merna Public School: Days school is in session (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Ansley Public School: Days school is in session (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- Brehm’s Pharmacy: Monday-Saturday (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Elba Public School: Monday-Friday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- Loup Basin Public Health Department: Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
- LoupCityRx: Monday-Friday (8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)
- North Park Elementary: Days school is in session (8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
- Riverside Public School (Spalding location): Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)
- Sandhills High School: By appointment only, contact J.D. Furrow at 308-538-2224
- Sargent City Office: Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-Noon, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.)
- Spalding Academy School: Days school is in session (7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- The Arnold Exchange: Monday-Sunday (Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m.-8 p.m.)
- Wheeler Central Public School: Days school is in session (8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley, and Wheeler.
