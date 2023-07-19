EAB Emerald Ash Borer ash tree damage

Pictured is the distinctive pattern of damage on an ash tree made by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle. 07/19/23.

 Nebraska Extension

LINCOLN, NEB. - July 19, 2023 - The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a destructive insect pest in ash tree species, has been confirmed in North Platte and Indian Cave State Park by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Forest Service. Treatment zones are in a 15 mile radius from the location of the confirmed cases. Ash tree species are no longer recommended to plant. Individual, high value trees in good overall health are candidates for treatments.

A tree in North Platte's Memorial Park was found with definitive evidence of EAB, including distinctive D-shaped holes in the trunk and winding tunnels below the bark. The discovery is the westernmost known infestation of this tree-killing pest in the state. In addition, an EAB sample was also identified in a trap at Indian Cave State Park in Nemaha County.   

