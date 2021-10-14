Low temperatures this morning (Thursday, Oct. 145, 2021) were at or below freezing across a large enough portion of counties in central and western Nebraska to end the growing season. This include all counties except Boyd County.
No further NWS headlines will be issued for frost or freeze condition until the start of the next growing season in Spring, 2022.
According to the three-day history, Broken Bow recorded a low of 28 overnight.
Overnight lows for Custer County are forecast as 34 tonight, 31 Friday and 36 Saturday. Daytime highs are forecast for 55 Friday, 65 Saturday and 72 Sunday.
