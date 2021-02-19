Effective at 9:20 a.m. Central time, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 SPP (Southwest Power Pool) is no longer under an energy emergency alert (EEA).
Due to continuing high loads and other implications of severe cold weather, SPP remains in a period of conservative operations until 10 p.m. Central time, Feb. 20 for the entire SPP balancing authority area. The declaration of conservative operations signals that due to extreme weather, utilities should operate with heightened awareness of possible contingencies.
The public should follow their local service provider’s directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety.
