Much of central Nebraska has been marked as having an enhanced risk of severe weather today (Wednesday, July 8, 2020). There is an increased risk of damaging winds this evening.
Parts of north central and western Nebraska has a moderate chance of severe weather.
There are chances of severe thunderstorms across the area. The greatest threats are damaging winds and large hail with localized flooding possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
There is a possibility of property damage, downed power lines and trees and serious ponding on roads. The potential for damaging winds has increased. The area most at risk for localized flooding is east of Hwy 183.
The severe weather risk lowers slightly on Thursday and increases again on Friday.
