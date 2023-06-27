The area at greatest risk for severe weather for the remainder of the day (June 27, 2023) has shifted, according to the the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte. As of 3:30 p.m., the greatest risk is north to Rushville and Valentine then south to Curtis and Imperial. Towns included in the area are Hyannis, Mullen Thedford, Arthur, Tryon, Stapleton, Ogallala and North Platte. The western edge of Custer County is just within the enhanced risk area. Broken Bow is at slight risk. Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop my mid to late afternoon and early evening. The greatest threat is severe hail although high winds and a tornado are possible. The forecast for rainfall through Sunday shows a potential for nearly three inches in southern Custer County and northern Dawson County and possible more than three inches in central Lincoln County, a shift from an earlier report which showed heavier rainfail potential further north and west.
