Matt Williams in Broken Bow

LEFT: In 2021, Matt Williams speaks at a Rotary meeting in Broken Bow about the redistricting of the Nebraska Legislature. CENTER: Matt Williams campaigns during the 2022 Custer County Fair Parade in Broken Bow. RIGHT: On Oct. 28, 2021, State Sen. Matt Williams speaks in Broken Bow about why he chose to run for the Nebraska Board of Regents.

 Chief photos by Mona Weatherly; Mona Weatherly; Donnis Hueftle-Bullock

A second postcard attacking Sen. Matt Williams, candidate for University Regents, has reached the homes of local voters.

Look closely at any campaign material you receive. Ask yourself who is responsible. And, in this case, why must they degrade Williams who is a man of integrity and honesty?

