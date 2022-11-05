A second postcard attacking Sen. Matt Williams, candidate for University Regents, has reached the homes of local voters.
Look closely at any campaign material you receive. Ask yourself who is responsible. And, in this case, why must they degrade Williams who is a man of integrity and honesty?
The return address on the second postcard is a PAC, the Nebraska Future Action Fund (NFAF) out of Lincoln. With a political action committee, you do not know who is behind it unless you look up the information through filings at the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
If a candidate or supporter feels they must hide behind a PAC to degrade another, they should not be worth anyone’s vote. Also, ask yourself, what does the donor expect in return from those who benefit from their money?
In contrast, two letters of support for Williams have also been received by local voters, one from Tom Osborne and one from from Nebraska farmers and ranchers. Clearly printed on the bottom of letter is “Paid for by Matt Williams for Regent.” The return address is Gothenburg Nebraska, Williams home town and, yes, headquarter’s site of Flatwater Bank, where Williams is president. Complete transparency.
The Chief looked did a quick Internet search on the NFAF.
According to omaha.com (Omaha World Herald on-line), the first and, as of Oct. 13, only donor to NFAF was Gov. Ricketts. omaha.com, Oct. 13, 2022, stated: “Ricketts last month gave $314,000 to the group, dubbed the Nebraska Future Action Fund, making him the PAC’s first and only donor, according to the latest filings from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The only expenditure the group documented in its filing was roughly $51,000 to oppose outgoing State Sen. Matt Williams’ campaign for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.”
omaha.com further states that “Williams got crosswise with Ricketts over several issues during their overlapping time in office. Williams voted to override Ricketts’ vetoes on bills raising the gas tax to fund highway construction, repealing the death penalty and granting driver’s licenses and, later, professional and commercial licenses, to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Voters reinstated the death penalty after a referendum petition funded in part by Ricketts put the issue on the ballot.”
People who know Matt Williams knows he stands for integrity and for the good of Nebraska.
It’s time to get the big money out of politics. Nebraska needs campaign reform. We are angry. When good people who you know are attacked by dark money, it is enough to scare any good person from stepping forward to serve in public office. We need good, thoughtful, intelligent, caring, honest, future-thinking people in public office. People like Matt Williams.
Vote on Nov. 8. And when you do, consider not only what is being said about candidates but also who is saying it. Let’s start campaign reform this election by saying “Yes” to transparency and “No” to dark money.
Donnis-Hueftle-Bullock, General Manager of the Custer County Chief, and Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor of the Custer County Chief
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.