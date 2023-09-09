This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock first appeared in the Sept. 7, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This past week, countless volleyball players and fans experienced the environment of Memorial Stadium both and via media.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 9:18 pm
I am trying to think of the correct words to say. The environment was different. I only watched on TV. I don’t mean to say the football fans are fickle, and yet, sometimes they are. In Memorial Stadium on football, fans only seem to cheer when the Huskers are winning; never mind cheer them on when they are down so they know the fans are behind them.
I used to attend games when the football team was on a winning streak. Even then, you only heard the roar of the crowd when all was going right. At the end of a football game, you saw fans exiting the stadium in the third quarter so they could get ahead of the crowd leaving. You did not see that Wednesday night; people stayed as long as they could, filling the stadium.
The environment with the volleyball fans was totally different. I even went so far in thinking that maybe Memorial Stadium was in need of an attitude change. Even though the football team lost on the road, let’s say the stadium has received new energy and I hope we will see that at the next home football game.
We will see what happens in the coming weeks.
One thing for sure, the environment for all the want-to-be college volleyball players was very high. I look forward to the next five and 10 years to see the high school volleyball players who will sign to play college volleyball and attended the game August 30 and how that might have impacted their thinking and their determination. Not only UNL volleyball, but also players and fans from University of Nebraska-Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and Wayne State College. Nebraska volleyball shined that night.
Now we talk about Governor Pillen’s Executive Order signed on, of all days, August 30, 2023. I am sure both sides of the fence will be talking about this for some time. The environment for athletes of all ages and sexes needs to comfortable and level.
So, men play men’s sports, and women play women’s sports. Some will say we have stepped back years, others will say it needs to be done. Just as a woman’s body is designed to carry a child and a man’s is designed to father a child, you have to draw the line somewhere.. It’s a level playing field if you can compete amongst your own sex.
Lastly on environment, I pride myself on growing things - garden produce, flowers and house plants but my carrots! I am obviously not giving them what they need. When I picked some yesterday, I am embarrassed to even tell you what I got. So, for next year, I will need to figure out how to give them a boost like the volleyball players did this past week so that next year, my harvest of carrots will be in a Lady Husker Volleyball sized environment to grow in 2024!
