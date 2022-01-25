Jan. 25, 2022 Broken Bow Nebr

An inmate escaped from the Custer County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. today (Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022). Sheriff Dan Osmond confirmed the escapee was apprehended quickly. The Custer County Chief saw an ambulance at the Custer County Sheriff’s Department however there is no official report of injuries. We will have more details as they become available.

Recommended for you