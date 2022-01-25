An inmate escaped from the Custer County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. today (Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022). Sheriff Dan Osmond confirmed the escapee was apprehended quickly. The Custer County Chief saw an ambulance at the Custer County Sheriff’s Department however there is no official report of injuries. We will have more details as they become available.
featured
Escaped inmate apprehended quickly
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Escaped inmate apprehended quickly
- New council member up for approval at this evening's meeting
- Celebrate "National Plan for Vacation Day" with Nebraska Tourism
- January is Mental Wellness Month
- Snow line moves a little further east
- Gas prices this week
- Light snow in western, southwestern Nebraska
- Is there a doctor, er...an open bed in the house, er...state?
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver's Examiner Offices in Broken Bow, Burwell closed
- Broken Bow School Board approves superintendent contract
- What's in this week's Chief?
- "What to do next" topic at BBPS board retreat
- Winter coming back!
- The good life
- Is there a doctor, er...an open bed in the house, er...state?
- MLK Day today
- Troopers rescue kidnapping victim, arrest suspect in Nebraska
- Check out the sports in the Dec. 30, 2021 Chief!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.