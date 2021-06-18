Trent Esch took the stand to testify in his own defense Thursday afternoon during the third day of the trial in which he faces First degree murder charges for the July 11, 2020 shooting death of his step mother Crystal Esch.
As expected, he admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting and he also admitted to shooting Crystal. What he did not not admit to was that the shooting was premeditated. Throughout his testimony, his attorney James M Davis of Omaha asked him several times if he planned on killing his step month on July 11 and each time Esch replied no. Defense attorney James M. Davis asked Esch if he understood “how horrible” his actions were and also if he was sorry, with Esch answering “Yes” to both questions. Davis noted that Esch was admitting to thing he did and asked if the shooting was “pre-meditated, purposeful and with malice,” Esch answered, “No. I’m not admitting to that.”
Esch admitted that he was “pretty drunk” that day and that he had started drinking Gatorade mixed with vodka as early as 10 a.m. He maintained that his intention was to try to have a conversation with Crystal. “It was just that it was I my mid, if I could just talk to her, that I’d like to live in the house.”
The house he referred to once belonged to his paternal grandparents, Pete and Charlotte Each. Eash testified that he fully expected to inherit that property. However, his grandmother deeded the house to his father. Upon Ted’s death in 2014, the property went to his father’s wife, Crystal Esch.
After questioning about family history, relationships and a lawsuit Esch filed over the land, Davis walked Esch through the day of July 11. He referred to a video segment from a security camera at Crystal Esch’s residence. Esch is seen walking from his pickup, across the deck and into the house. Davis asked “When you walked in to the door, gun pulled, did you have any intent to shoot her?” Esch answered, “No.”
Asked why he had the Ruger Mark II .22 caliber pistol with him, Esch indicated it was for self-protection, referring to one of his half-sister’s husbands, saying, “I knew Josh always carried a gun. I knew he’d probably start shooting at me because I was trespassing but I went anyway.”
Esch testified that when he entered the house, Crystal yelled at him to “get the hell out” to which he replied, “Hang on a second. All I want to do is talk.” He said she called him “crazy” like his father. “It turned a switch in me,” he said. At this point, he rubbed one of his eyes and his voice was tight. Davis asked if he gave thought to shooting Crystal at that point. After a long pause, Esch said. “It was a snap, a snap decision.”
During cross, prosecutor Michael Guinan asked Esch if he shot until the gun was empty, Esch answered, yes. While it’s not known if the magazine in the gun was full, earlier in the day, a ballistic expert with the Nebraska State Patrol, Amy Weber, testified that the pistol could carry ten or eleven rounds at maximum, depending upon how it was loaded. During cross, Esch told Guinan, “I cannot say how many shots were fired.”
The day began with testimony from Josh Dalby who was at his home about 250 yards from Crystal’s resident. He testified that he heard at least three quick popping sounds and then saw his children running towards him as he approached the house. He was first on the scene, and he described the children as “crying, screaming and hysterical.”
Also testifying was Tim O’Brien, who had a brief conversation with Esch between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. that day at a local filling station. Davis took issue with O’Brien’s testimony, emphasizing that two different negative comments from Esch are on record and could have possibly been in reference to another driver almost hitting Esch’s pickup as he turned into the station.
Additional witnesses were Belinda Chapman, Esch’s half-sister, who testified to family relationships, tensions and harassment orders; attorney Michael Border who testified about the lawsuit Esch filed in an attempt to get his grandparents land; and Jayden Esch, daughter of Trent Esch, who testified to the estranged relationship she has with her father.
Amy Weber of the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab testified that testing on bullets from the crime seen was inconclusive that they were fired by the Ruger Mark II .22 caliber pistol but that testing on at least three shell casings confirmed they were fired by the pistol.
Davis’s line of questioning to different witness about the .22 pistol suggested that if Esch’s intent was to kill Crystal, he would have taken one of the more powerful firearms that were located at his Broken Bow residence.
It was a long day in court, beginning at 9 a.m. (Thursday, July 17, 2021) with Esch leaving the witness state just before 6 p.m. District Court Judge Noakes recessed the trial and excused the jury. After visiting with Davis and prosecuting attorneys Michael Guinan and Zachary Blackman in chambers, the judge returned to the courtroom and a discussion of jury instructions and the charges took place until about 7:15 p.m.
With Esch freely admitting to two charges – Felon in possession of a firearm and Using a firearm to commit a felony – the decision that will be place before the jury is whether the killing was First degree murder, Second degree murder or Manslaughter.
Rebuttal evidence is expected this morning (Friday, June 18, 2021) with closing arguments to follow. After that, it’s expected the jury will receive instructions and the case will be handed to them for deliberations.
