The jury trial for Trent Esch, 44, of Broken Bow has been continued until June.
Esch faces three charges - Murder 1st degree, Use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person - in connection with the shooting death of Crystal Esch July 11, 2020.
According to court documents, in a telephonic hearing yesterday (Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021), the defendant moved for a continuance of the jury trial and pretrial conference. The state had no objection.
The jury trial is now scheduled to begin June 14, 2021 at 9 a.m..
A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. Proposed jury instructions are to be submitted at that time. All pretrial motions are to be filed on or before May 13.
A status conference is scheduled for April 8, 2021.
Attending the hearing yesterday telephonically were Michael Guinan, Special Deputy County Attorney, for the State and James M. Davis of Omaha for the defendant. Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes presided.
