The jury trial for Trenton Esch, 44, of Broken Bow has been continued to February, 2021.
Esch appeared in Custer County District Court today (Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020) in orange shirt and pants, handcuffed and wearing a mask. He appeared with his attorney James M. Davis of Omaha.
Davis asked for a continuance, citing that he hasn’t yet received police reports, plans to visit the scene and is scheduled for a jury trial in Tecumseh Oct. 26, 2020, the same day the Esch trial was scheduled to begin in Custer County.
Stephen Bowers, Custer County Attorney, had no objection to the continuance. District Court Judge Karin Noakes continued the trial to the next jury period.
The trial is scheduled with a start date of Feb 8, 2021. Pre-trial conference will be Jan. 21, 2021 at which time jury instructions are required.
Esch is facing three charges in connection with the July 11 death of Crystal Esch - Murder in the first degree, a class1A Felony; Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C Felony; and Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person-1st, a class 1D Felony. He is currently being held in the Custer County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.