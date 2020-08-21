A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 26, 2020 for Trenton R. Esch in connection with the July 11, 2020 shooting death of Crystal Esch of Broken Bow.
On Aug. 19, the defendant filed a Waiver of Appearance in Custer County District Court and entered a plea of Not Guilty on all three counts: First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. The Not Guilty plea and Waiver of Appearance were filed by Esch's attorney, James Martin Davis of Omaha.
A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Sept. 10 at 10 a.m at which time jury instructions are to be submitted. The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26.
Count I, First Degree Murder, is a Class 1A Felony with a penalty of life imprisonment. Count II, Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, is a Class 1C Felony which has a mandatory minimum of five years imprisonment and a possible maximum of 50 years. Count III, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, is a Class 1D Felony which has a mandatory minimum of three years imprisonment and a possible maximum of 50 years.
