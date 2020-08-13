The preliminary hearing for Trent Esch scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14 has been waived and the case has been bound over from Custer County Court to Custer County District Court, according to court documents.
Esch's attorney, James Martin Davis of Omaha, filed a waiver of preliminary hearing Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Esch has been ordered to appear for arraignment in District Court Thursday, Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. He faces three charges - Murder in the First Degree, a class1A Felony, Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C Felony and Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person-1st, a class 1D Felony in connection with the July 11 death of Crystal Esch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.