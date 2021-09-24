Escort for a hero

On Friday afternoon, Sept. 24, fire departments from Broken Bow, Sargent, Ansley, Oconto, Mason City, and several others, escorted  the body of Jame Bissonette and his family into Broken Bow.  Bissonette, a Broken Bow Vol. Fireman had volunteered to fight wildfires in the Bridgeport area.  Two Broken Bow Firemen tested positive to COVID-19 upon returning home from their volunteer duties.  The Broken Bow Fire Department is calling Bissonette's death a possible line of duty death. 

Services are pending at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. 

