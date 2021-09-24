On Friday afternoon, Sept. 24, fire departments from Broken Bow, Sargent, Ansley, Oconto, Mason City, and several others, escorted the body of Jame Bissonette and his family into Broken Bow. Bissonette, a Broken Bow Vol. Fireman had volunteered to fight wildfires in the Bridgeport area. Two Broken Bow Firemen tested positive to COVID-19 upon returning home from their volunteer duties. The Broken Bow Fire Department is calling Bissonette's death a possible line of duty death.
Services are pending at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
