This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the April 15, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I suppose the lament of print media most anywhere could be, “Space, space! I need more space!” Yet sometime, based on weekly revenues, we just don’t have the space to cover everything in the detail we want. I’ll tuck in as much as I can this week and thankfully there is alway next week.
This week, two important issue were before the Custer County Board of Supervisors - the Presidential Executive Order that states 30 percent of US land is to be in conservation by 2030, known as “30x30,” and Second Amendment rights. (See pages A1 and B5)
Then there’s “have a meatless meal” to save water. What? (see the Opinion to the right) After reading Elysabeth Kierl’s opinion, I emailed her to let her know that my first question in reply to the comment she refers to is, “How much water does it take to grow a bowl of salad?”
A while back, someone contacted the Chief and asked us to look at the health standards proposed by the Department of Education (see Sen. William’s column below), another topic that deserves a “deep dive” into information.
Then there is LB572, the bill about branding and cattle identification. I have a two-inch notebook on my desk about that one.
Just as important, too, are the articles about local people and what’s happening locally. As I was interviewing Carmen Finney (see page A1), I was struck with the thought that bus drivers are sometimes quiet, unseen people we rely on. They are people who see the same children day after day. They may be one of the first people to notice if something isn’t quite right, if a child is ill or troubled. We’ve heard a lot about essential workers over the past year and I tip my hat to Carmen and her fellow drivers for being essential in keeping children safe, happy and warm.
Now, where did I put my scuba mask and oxygen tank? I need more information and I think I might just have to go diving for it.
Don't have a copy handy to see the articles referred to? Purchase a single issue for $1 at newsstands or click Subscribe in the top menu to purchase a single digital issue for $1.
NOTE: If you have a paid subscription to the Custer County Chief and have signed up for the e-Edition, once you receive a password via email, you are eligible to view full issues on-line by clicking e-Edition in the left top menu. If you have a paid paper subscription but don’t yet have online access, send us your email and we can request a password for you at no additional charge. Passwords are sent to you from our corporate office.
If you do not have a paid subscription and want one, click Subscribe and purchase a subscription, either paper or on-line. Purchasing a paper subscription via our website also gives you access to the full online issues under e-Edition once you receive your password.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.