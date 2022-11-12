This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Nov. 10, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Nov. 10, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It is good to have everything in order, or at least you need to feel it is in order so you can have a peace about you.
I like my home in order. Yes, I work hard to keep it clean and organized but it gives me the feeling of peace.
You will say there is something wrong with me, I know. I like a weed-free flower patch. Weeding is a time I enjoy; in the end, I have a feeling of satisfaction. As long as I have had a home of my own, the rule has been, “The kitchen is cleaned up at night.” There might be dishes on the counter in the day; at night, all is in order. (I also do not own a dishwasher!)
The past two weeks, we had a bathroom faucet start to drip so the water was turned off, the mess was cleaned up and my daily routine of using the sink was modified. The term, “built to last” does not go with the faucet that was only seven years old.
Shortly after that, the washing machine started sounding like it was an airplane motor ready for take-off. Therefore, laundry was behind. I did take a load to my brother’s home over the weekend, but not all the loads I had to do.
The faucet came in. Chip got it installed. The washer is now working and, in one night, the hampers are once again empty for the week. All is well!
As I write this, it is Election Day. Just like laundry piling up or having to change your routine using a sink, the election has been, again like they have been in the past, unsettling at times. Just like it is wonderful to run my home in an orderly fashion, now that the election is over, it will be good to run, local, county, state and national government in as much of an orderly fashion as they can be ran.
Mona is writing more on this and I have written about it before. PAC groups need to be stopped and campaigns need to be changed. You can sit back and let the other person do something about it but at the Chief, we plan to make a stand and contact other newspapers to help us and contact political officials who can help. Politicians should just run for office and political action groups should not be allowed to be a part of how the vote is decided.
Elections should not be so unsettling. I would say we went through another unsettling election. For now, after Tuesday night, just like my home, politics will be settled, at least for a while.
