The risk for excessive heat has subsided for today (Friday, June 17, 2022). Heat indices are expected to remain below 100 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.
The excessive Heat Watch for parts of western and north central Nebraska remains in effect for Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values near 100F are possible both days.
Humidity below 20 percent and strong winds may lead to critical fire weather conditions across parts of southwest Nebraska.
A high of 100 is forecast for Imperial and Curtis on Saturday with a high of 100 possible for Broken Bow and Butte on Sunday.
Ainsworth, Burwell, Mullen, North Platte, O’Neill, Ogallala, Oshkosh and Valentine are forecast for highs 97 to 99 over the weekend.
As of Friday morning, the highest temp forecast for Monday (June 20, 2022) is 95 for Broken Bow, Butte, Curtis and O’Neill. Some areas in western and northwestern Nebraska (Ellsworth, Gordon, Oshkosh and Valentine) may see high in the mid to high 80s on Monday.
