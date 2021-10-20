The following is the release from the Nebraska State Fire Marshall on the explosion in Taylor.
At approximately 3:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2021, the Loup County Rural Fire Department responded to a building explosion at 303 Murry Street in Taylor, Neb. Upon arrival, firefighters determined a two-story building had exploded and collapsed. The building, used for residential living, was vacant at the time of the explosion. No injuries or deaths occurred as a result of the explosion.
Numerous other buildings in the area sustained damages as a result of the explosion. The extent of the damages to other buildings are still being assessed.
State Fire Marshals are on the scene and investigations are ongoing.
Responding agencies included Loup County Rural Fire Department, Loup County Sheriff, Garfield County Sheriff, Loup County Emergency Management, Region 26 Emergency Management and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal.
