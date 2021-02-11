According to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte, a good part of Nebraska including the Sandhills and Custer County might see 6 to 8 inches of snow before the coming weekend is over.
That, accompanied by cold and extreme low wind chills have prompted the issuance of a Wind Chill Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory through Monday morning (Feb. 15, 2021).
Snow accumulations today (Thursday, Feb. 10, 2021) are forecast to be 1-2 inches for Custer County and areas north and northwest.
For Friday, an additional 3-4 inch may accumulate in those same areas with slightly lesser amounts in surrounding regions. Wind chill values are expected to be -20 and lower.
More snow is expected on Saturday with the highest amounts of 1-2 inches in the Panhandle and southwestern Nebraska. Custer County and north central Nebraska are forecast to receive less than an inch of snow on Saturday. Wind chills are forecast to be mainly in the negative teens with some negative 20s in north central Nebraska.
Sunday is forecast to bring 2-3 inches of snow to southern Custer County, Lincoln County and areas to the south. The Sandhills and north central Nebraska should see an additional 1-2 inches of snow. Windchills are forecast to be -15 to -31 across central, southwestern and northcentral Nebraska.
Monday may bring the most extreme colds with -37 possible for areas of Sheridan and Garden Counties. Mullen may see a wind chill of -31. Stapleton, Broken Bow, Burwell, O'Neill, Imperial and Curtis may see -29 wind chill.
In dangerous windchills of 20 below, frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 30 minutes. Frostbite can occur within 10 minutes for winds chills of -30 and below. Hypothermia can occur is precautions are not taken. These windchills are dangerous for both humans and animals.
If you must travel, make sure you have blankets in your car along with food and water. Keep your cell phone charged. Take care of outside animals, providing them food, water and shelter. Bring in companion animals if possible.
Any increase in wind would allow windchills to fall further.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from today at 6 a.m. CST/5 a.m. MST until noon CST/11 a.m. MST Monday for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Brown-Rock-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Lincoln-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, North Platte, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
