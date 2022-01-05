It's still going to be bitter cold however, the latest information from the National WEather Service Office (NWS) in North Platte shows Broken Bow receiving a trace to less than an inch of snow in the storm that has moved into Nebraska. That same forecast is for a line from Gordon to Mullen to Broken Bow to Grand Island.
The bullseye is still on the southern Panhandle where 7 to 9 inches or more of snowis forecast. North Platte could see 2 to 3 inches while Ogallala and Imperial may see 5 to 6. NWS says the main concern for the I-80 corridor will be west of North Platte.
A Winter Storm Warning continues tonight (Wed. Jan. 5, 2022) and into tomorrow for a good part of western and south western Nebraska. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tomorrow morning for parts of south central and southwestern Nebraska as well as parts of the Sandhills and Panhandle. Patchy and blowing snow is possible in areas that receive snowfall.
A Windchill Advisory is in effect for southwest Nebraska and a Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the Sandhills and north central Nebraska tonight through tomorrow morning.
