Weather Dec 15 2022

Blizzard conditions continue in north-central Nebraska and a Blizzard Warning continues in effect until 6 p.m CT/5 p.m. MT today (Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022). According to the National Weather Service, some areas across northern Nebraska could see an addition one to three inches of snow before the storm ends. Strong winds will continue through Friday. NWS said looking to next week, dangerous wind chills are likely.

Here are some numbers from the recent storm found on the NWS's website. Many of the reports were received by the NWS via social media postings.

Recommended for you