Blizzard conditions continue in north-central Nebraska and a Blizzard Warning continues in effect until 6 p.m CT/5 p.m. MT today (Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022). According to the National Weather Service, some areas across northern Nebraska could see an addition one to three inches of snow before the storm ends. Strong winds will continue through Friday. NWS said looking to next week, dangerous wind chills are likely.
Here are some numbers from the recent storm found on the NWS's website. Many of the reports were received by the NWS via social media postings.
- 59 mph wind gust, two miles north of Broken Bow, 12:37 p.m., 12/15/22
- 55 mph wind gust, Broken Bow, 12/14/22
- 0.5 inches of snow, Ansley, 8:39 a.m., 12/14/22
- 2 inches of snow, Broken Bow, 9 a.m., 12/14/22
- 11 inches of snow, Minatare, 11:30 a.m., 12/13/14
- 15 inches of snow, three miles south of Chadron, 12/14/22
- 15 inches of snow and five foot drifts, Hays Springs, 9:22 a.m., 12/14/22
- 12 inches of snow, Alliance, 12:20 p.m., 12/14/22
- 12 inches of snow, snowfall continues, Valentine, 4 p.m., 12/13/22
- 12 inches of snow, four foot drifts, Rushville, 9:22 a.m., 12/14/22
- 19 inches of snow, Chadron, 12/14/22
- 22 inches of snow, Merritt Reservoir Dam, 6 a.m., 12/13/22
