The National Weather Service reports that the extreme cold will continue in Nebraska through Saturday morning (Dec. 24, 2022). Limit unnecessary time outdoors and limit exposed skin if you must be out.
No new snowfall is expected, however, in area where there is already snow, there may be periods of poor driving conditions due to blowing snow. Strong winds will continue with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will diminish this evening from west to east.
The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for parts of western and north central Nebraska expired this morning. The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for central and north central Nebraska (including Custer County) has been extended to 6 p.m. this evening (Friday, Dec. 23, 2022).
When traveling in winter, and especially in times of extreme cold, pack a safety kit for your car. The kit should include charged cell phone, blankets/sleeping bag. flashlight and batteries, first aid kit, non perishable food, water, extra clothing to keep dry, sand or kitty litter for traction, shovel, windshield scraper and brush, tool kit, knife and booster cables.
Know the signs of hypothermia and get help if needed: Confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and stiff muscles.
If you become stranded while traveling, call *55 to connect with the Nebraska State Patrol help line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.