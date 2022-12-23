The National Weather Service reports that the extreme cold will continue in Nebraska through Saturday morning (Dec. 24, 2022). Limit unnecessary time outdoors and limit exposed skin if you must be out.

No new snowfall is expected, however, in area where there is already snow, there may be periods of poor driving conditions due to blowing snow. Strong winds will continue with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will diminish this evening from west to east.

