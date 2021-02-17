Arctic air moving south resulted in record breaking lows and extremely cold wind chill temperature early this week across western and north central Nebraska. Temperatures will increase through the rest of the week, reaching highs above freezing by the weekend.
The graphic shows a summary of minimum temperatures and wind chill reports through out the area.
Local reports include:
Minimum wind chill
- North Platte, -50 F, 6:15 a.m., Feb. 15, 2021
- Broken Bow Airport, -44 F, 7:53 a.m., Feb. 15, 2021
- Callaway 8WSW, -44 F, 3:20 a.m., Feb. 16, 2021
Low temperature reports
- Broken Bow Airport, -37 F, 11:53 p.m., Feb. 15, 2021
- Merna 2SW, -36 F, 7:55 a.m., Feb. 15, 2021
- Valentine Airport, -33 F, 11:52 p.m., Feb. 15, 2021
-37 on Feb. 15 was a record low for Broken Bow as well as the low for the state of Nebraska.
