One more day of extremely high temps will be followed by more temperate days.
A Heat Advisory is in effect today (Friday, Juyly 22, 2022) for parts of southwestern Nebraska with another Heat Advisory to go in effect for portions of southwestern and north central Nebraska tomorrow (Saturday, July 23, 2022) from noon Central to 8 p.m. Central. The Saturday advisory includes the cities of North Platte, Broken Bow, Ogallala and O'Neill. Temps will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Broken Bow is forecast to reach 100.
