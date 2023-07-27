Dangerous heat continues in the area through Friday evening (July 28, 2023) with a Heat Advisory for much of Nebraska. There is also marginal risk of sever thunderstorms for central and western Nebraska Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Heat indices on Friday will be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit for much of central and eastern Nebraska.
Mary-Jean Sherbenaut of the Custer County Chief contacted the National Weather Service Office in North Platte. During a conversation with a meteorologist, she was told that the extreme heat will break with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday. Questioned about forecasts for temps in the 90s for next week, the meteorologist explained that there will be peaks and valleys of high temperatures following the weekend.
