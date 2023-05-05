NORTH PLATTE - MAY 5, 2023 - There is a risk of severe weather over much of Nebraska this afternoon with the greatest potential for strong to severe thunderstorms coming after 5 p.m. central. Storm could bring large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. Monitor the weather and have a plan for safety in the event of severe weather in your area.
The greatest threat for golf ball size hail or larger this afternoon is across southwest Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte. The area includes southern Custer County as well as Lincoln County.
