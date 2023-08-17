Curt Tomasevicz BBPS Sept 17 2023

Above, Curt Tomasevicz speaks to Broken Bow middle school students this morning (08/17/23). He spoke of how he faced his fears to try out and make the Husker football team as well as how he worked and trained as a member of the U.S. Olympic Bobsled team. He held up the gold medal he won as a team member of the 2010 U.S. Olympic team (upper right) as well as the silver medal he was awarded as a team member of the 2014 U.S. Olympic team (lower left).

 Mona Weatherly

Two-time Olympian medalist and former Husker football player Curt Tomasevicz was the featured speaker for Broken Bow High School and Middle School students today, Aug. 17, 2023, for the Best First Day Ever. Tomasevicz told the story of making the Husker football team, being only one of 120 who tried out, as well as the work and perseverance required to become a member of a Olympic-medal winning bobsled team. His message for students included facing their fears, doing something new every day and do their best. Read more about it in the Aug. 24, 2023 issue of the Chief.

