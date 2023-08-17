Two-time Olympian medalist and former Husker football player Curt Tomasevicz was the featured speaker for Broken Bow High School and Middle School students today, Aug. 17, 2023, for the Best First Day Ever. Tomasevicz told the story of making the Husker football team, being only one of 120 who tried out, as well as the work and perseverance required to become a member of a Olympic-medal winning bobsled team. His message for students included facing their fears, doing something new every day and do their best. Read more about it in the Aug. 24, 2023 issue of the Chief.
"Face your fear" is message Tomasevicz delivers for first day of school
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
