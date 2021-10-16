This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Oct. 14, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The color of Fall is here and I always look forward to the change of seasons. I have loved growing my flowers outside but I will admit, the day-to-day watering is growing on me. A few weeks ago, I was temped to pull the plants from my pots but I just could not do that! I saw the bud forming and changed my mind. I said, just one more week, then I will see!
In the spring, I cannot wait to get to planting and watching everything grow, and yet still I am not quite sure I want to let all of them go with the freeze predicted for this weekend. I do have a long stem rose bush that probably has over 20 buds on it right now. If you see a blanket on a plant some evenings at our house, that will mean I just can’t quite let that one go yet. But Fall is here and I am ready for it and did you know there are only 78 days left in this year!
When I was growing up, I always thought the trees did not turn the gold and orange colors until there was a frost. Of course, that is not the case. If you check into science, the leaves change because the colors of reds, oranges and yellows are always in the leaf, but when there are cooler temps and less light, the reds, oranges and yellows come through.
I would say, we have had the best fall ever this year, still warm temps but not extremely hot, very little winds. I know, just wait. As I write this on Tuesday, we are expected to get the winds. I only hope the leaves are still strong enough to hold onto the tree branches so we can enjoy the colors a bit longer. With the temps as high as they have been, it has not allowed all the green leaves to turn their majestic colors yet.
What do you like best about the fall? Besides the color change, I am actually craving turkey and stuffing! I got a pre-taste of pumpkin pie last week at the pie contest and that awoke my taste buds. Just like the colors of the fall, I am glad we also have a “change” in food.
I really would not enjoy turkey and stuffing in the summer or even as spring approaches, just like pumpkin pie or pumpkin bread. I think of that as fall. I am not sure why but according to “Ask google,” it said, British colonists brought the spice to the United States where it quickly became commodified and associated with Thanksgiving. The spice became known as the undeniable autumn flavor that we have today, and was to be used in line with the pumpkin harvesting season.
The oranges, reds and yellows are upon us, along with the savory sell of roasting turkey and pumpkin pie. May you all take a moment and reflect on your fall and enjoy!
