BROKEN BOW - Madison Guthrie, administrator for Brookestone View, a long term skilled nursing facility in Broken Bow, said that family has “first dibs” when it comes to visiting residents...
CALLAWAY - No where has the COVID-19 pandemic been more tough than at the Good Life in Callaway, a skilled nursing facility. In the April 9, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief, the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Custer County and the first death related to COVID-19 for the county were reported and they both happened at the Callaway Good Life Center. Administrator Vicky Hendricks said rules around visitation at the Good Life have changed a lot recently. “We don’t deny visitations but we do limit the number of visitors in the building,” she explained...
BROKEN BOW - Visiting policies at Off Broadway Assisted and Independent Living in Broken Bow are evolving every day...
Read the complete article in the April 8, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. Click "Subscribe" in the top menu to purchase one copy digitally or purchase a subscription. Read on the convenience of your phone, tablet or computer. Paper subscriptions also available.
...CALLAWAY - “Not everything will go back to normal. We’ll have a new normal,” Hendricks said. “It’s not over. People are still dying. But it’s a whole lot better. When you get to see a wife hold her husband’s hand and that hasn’t happened for a year, you get goosebumps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.