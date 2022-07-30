This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the July 28, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Families come together around a table of food; memories are made around those tables. As you grow up, you come to look forward to some dishes when you know you will be seeing family members.
This past weekend, we had a family picnic after my aunt’s funeral service. As Chip and I talked Friday night prior to the service, we wondered if a specific person would be there and bring the dish we have come to enjoy from their kitchen.
The family picnic was a bit unusual after a funeral service, but relatives gathering at the farmstead was a wonderful time.
Given the day, the meal could have been completely deli-driven but not so. Many of us were more than happy to cook and bring our dishes.
We all got to talking, first remembering my Aunt Bonnie and her peach pies. I even remember my siblings at a Hueftle family picnic, setting down to the table after we went through the food line. One of us said, “Did you hear Aunt Bonnie brought peach pie?” We all decided not to wait until our food had been eaten for dessert. We went and dished up pie right away.
We started a list. My mom is a great cook. We grew up on the hearty meat and potato dishes each and every day. Now at a carry-in, it is always her potato salad. My sisters - strawberry pretzel salad.
Now I ask, have you looked at the ingredients of that salad? Should it be a dessert? Do you normally think a salad as healthy? That goes right along something my family calls Pink Lemonade Salad. Again, I question the salad content of that.
My Aunt Elmyra used to make it. It was about one of the only dishes we even wanted to eat that she made. We remember her fondly when we talk about Pink Lemonade. Now my sister-in-law Anita has taken up the torch and still at gatherings we have Pink Lemonade Salad!
My sister-in-law Sherry is just a good overall cook. She is known for many items - her homemade rolls, pickles and Scotcheroos.
Chip remembers dinners as a child, he thought the corn at his grandmothers dinners was so great. After all, it was not out of a can; it was grown, picked and frozen each and every year.
For me, not that I believe this is a specialty, but I usually take deviled eggs to a family picnic. I know everyone likes them and I like taking a dish to a gathering where I will not bring a bite home!
Chip says my cinnamon rolls will also go into the history books . I will take his word for it.
In your busy life, it might take more time, but it is time well spent when you know others are looking forward to your dish. You know you will sit around a table with them and you know it might just be talked about for years to come.
