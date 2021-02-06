This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was first published in print in the Feb. 4, 2021 print issue of the Custer County Chief.
This past weekend my family celebrated a milestone with my mother, Janice Hueftle. She turned 90 on the 30th! Our family is very fortunate that we have gotten to see both our parents reach the 90 mark. We just had our immediate family, just 42 of the 45, but we did distance at the Bull Sale Barn that my brother Neil owns south of Cozad. Not fancy but we did decorate it, much to her surprise.
My father started the tradition of giving her three roses for special occasions. The year he started they were visiting a family friend on their 3rd anniversary. Since Dad had not gotten Mom a gift, he was instructed to go out and pick the three red roses that were blooming. And you can say the rest is history!
Since Dad’s passing in 2015, my brother Neil’s family has kept up that tradition. It has meant a great deal to her. When she arrived at the barn on Saturday, she just knew we would have a vase of three waiting for her. We surprised her with nine vases of three, one for each decade. It did touch her.
I know many families stand on their traditions. I believe the traditions our families start and keep up with year after year make us who we are and build our character. When we keep them going it is also like keeping the generations before us going in our hearts.
Since my mother did not need any gifts, we gave her a card instead and wrote a “Lesson Learned” that we have learned from her and possibly still use in our life.
My step-daughter, Abby, gave me the idea this past December when I felt like a cup of tea and she had mint tea. She turned to me and said, “You know why I drink mint tea?” I was a little surprised she asked me that. She told me she found when her stomach was upset, the mint tea would calm it. Then she went on to say, “Remember when Grma Jan would put a Lifesaver in the baby’s bottle to settle their stomach? I got the idea from her.” All those years ago as a young child and she remembered that. I then told Abby, Grma really should know that. I thought it would be important for all of us to share at least one thing with her. Needless to say, my Mom had a lot to read and reflect back on.
Just like the three red roses, lessons build the foundation of your family. Have you stopped to think that you recently started a tradition that can be carried on in your family? Have you shared with a parent, grandparent or special friend a lesson they have given you that has enriched your life?
In this day and age of electronic and speed, it’s wonderful to know that giving three roses can keep a memory alive. Sharing a story can keep a stomach calm and all that knowledge can be passed to the next generation.
