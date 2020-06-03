Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinics which are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential.
These legal and financial clinics give ag producers a chance to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan program debtor/creditor law and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch. Bring your questions!
For the time being, the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or Zoom meetings. It is therefore possible to attend a clinic from any location in the state. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future at which time locations will be announced.
To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.
- June clinic dates
- Wednesday, June 10
- Thursday, June 18
- Wednesday, June 24
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.