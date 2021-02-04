The Winter Weather Advisory that included Custer County has ended. Counties to the south and east are in an advisory that ends at 10 a.m. this morning (Thurs., Feb. 4, 2021).
In Custer County a layer of ice under about an inch of snow makes for slick spots on highways, roads, streets and sidewalk. Use caution when out and about, Approach intersections slowly to give yourself time to stop.
According to the National Weather Service, strong northwesterly winds will develop this morning with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Sunny skies and a daytime high of 38 degrees will help melt the ice and snow. Watch for slick conditions to re-occur when temps drop below freezing during the evening and night.
Friday's forecast high is 37. Saturday should be 25 with a 20 percent chance of snow and a night time low of 4.
Sunday is forecast to have a high of 16 and a night time low of -3.
Cold continues into Monday with a high of 6.
