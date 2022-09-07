Sheriff tape caution line do not cross blue
Michael Martin

On Sept. 6, 2022, the Sherman County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal accident between a John Deere tractor and a train about a half mile east of Litchfield. The driver of the tractor was identified as 63-year-old John J. Pickar of Litchfield. He was northbound on 465 Ave. and entered the railroad crossing when the tractor was struck by a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. Pickar was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sherman County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Litchfield Fire and Rescue and by the Burlington Northern Railroad Police Department and employees.

Recommended for you