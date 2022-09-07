On Sept. 6, 2022, the Sherman County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal accident between a John Deere tractor and a train about a half mile east of Litchfield. The driver of the tractor was identified as 63-year-old John J. Pickar of Litchfield. He was northbound on 465 Ave. and entered the railroad crossing when the tractor was struck by a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. Pickar was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sherman County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Litchfield Fire and Rescue and by the Burlington Northern Railroad Police Department and employees.
featured
Fatality accident east of Litchfield
- Sherman County Sheriff's Office - LOUP CITY, NEB. - Sept. 7, 2022
-
- Updated
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Several boat ramps closed at Calamus, Sherman Reservoirs
- WWII vet raises flag on new pole at Liberty Square
- Fatality accident east of Litchfield
- Soon to be 108, Dorothy Mason shares memories of teaching, 911 and WWI
- Bats!
- US 30 near North Platte will close Sept. 8
- Friday night lights
- Happy Labor Day!
- Custer County Republican Party Chairperson resigns
- Fall sports in full swing and in the Sept. 1 Chief!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.