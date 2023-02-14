National Donor Day Feb 14

An organ, eye, and tissue donor can save and heal more than 100 lives. Join the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in recognizing National Donor Day, February 14, which highlights the critical importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

According to Live On Nebraska, a local non-profit dedicated to saving and healing lives through organ, tissue, and eye donation, there are over 300 people in Nebraska waiting for an organ transplant. In 2022, more than 600 people gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Recommended for you