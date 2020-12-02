The parade for the 2020 Festival of Lights in Broken Bow, Neb. had a twist in this year of COVID - reverse! Displays and floats remained stationery at the Custer County Fairgrounds Monday evening while people drove through to enjoy the lights and receive a goodie bag or two. At one point, the line of vehicles waiting to enter the Fairgrounds reached to Melham Medical Center, a distance of about 1.25 miles. After the parade, the lights in Square were turned off, officially beginning the Christmas holiday season for Broken Bow. Read more about it and see photos in the Dec. 3, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.

