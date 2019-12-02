The 2019 Festival of Lights began early in the day with visits to Santa and caroling in the Square. The Optimist Club offered the makings for S'Mores over fire pits. As darkness set in, floats lit up. The parade with several entries and the High School and Middle School bands started at 6 p.m. Minutes after the parade ended, Mayor Jon Berghorst flipped the switch to turn on the lights in the Square. The photos here are just a sampling of many taken. Check out this week's Chief for more photos and check back on this website to even more!
