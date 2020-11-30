The annual Festival of Lights Parade will be held at the Custer County Fairgrounds this evening, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The parade will be "in reverse" with the entries stationery and the spectators driving by.
Spectators are asked to enter at the North Entrance to the Fairgrounds on Memorial Drive. The exit will be through the South Entrance (normally considered the "main" entrance) to avoid congestion at the Railroad track crossing on Memorial Drive.
Spectators are asked to remain in their vehicles. Those on floats are asked to remain on the floats.
If goodie bags are handed out, one person, masked and gloved, from the float should hand out the bags.
If you are not feeling well, have been exposed to COVID-19 or are currently in quarantine or isolation for exposure or positive testing, please stay home for the safety and health of others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.